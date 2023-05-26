Milan is interested in the Georgian striker
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: Metz's twitter
"Milan" is interested in the Georgian striker of the French club "Metz" Georges Mikautadze.
According to Footmercato, talks between the clubs are progressing well.
According to the source, the Italians have offered about 10 million euros for the Georgian.
Also Mikautadze was interested in English "Burnley".
The 22-year-old striker has scored 24 goals and given nine assists in 38 games for his club this season.
