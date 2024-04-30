RU RU
Main Predictions Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024

Dillan George
Future FC Future FC
Premier League Egypt 02 may 2024, 12:00 Future FC - Tala'ea El Gaish
-
- : -
Egypt,
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On Thursday, May 2, in the 20th round match of the Egyptian Premier League, Modern Future will play at home against Al Gaish. The match is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and predictions for these two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Modern Future

Due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup, Modern Future has only played 17 matches, gathering 25 points and currently holding the 10th position. However, their lag behind the fourth position is just four points. Additionally, Modern Future has two games in hand. They approach this match with an eight-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League. However, out of these eight matches, Future has only won two. In the previous round, the team led by Tamer Mostafa unexpectedly played a 1-1 draw against the league's main underdog, Al Dhahleia.

Al Gaish

Al Gaish, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, is surprising with their performance this season. After 17 matches, they stand in eighth place with 27 points. Al Gaish is only two points behind the fourth position. Like Modern Future, Al Gaish enters the match with an impressive unbeaten streak, counting six matches. In their last two matches, Al Gaish secured six points, with a narrow 1-0 victory over ENPPI in the previous round, and prior to that, a 1-0 win against Bank of Egypt.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 3rd round of this season, Modern Future defeated Al Gaish with a score of 2-0.
  • In a total of 6 matches in the history of this rivalry, both teams have secured 2 wins each.

Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction

Al Gaish is a defensive-minded team, and Modern Future is facing challenges in attack. I predict that there will be less than three goals in this match.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.39

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
