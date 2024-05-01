RU RU
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Jason Collins
Prediction on game W1(-12,5)
Odds: 1.71
On May 2, two meetings will take place within the NBA playoffs, including Boston Celtics - Miami Heat will play their match. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this battle.

Boston Celtics

After the regular season there are inflated expectations from the Celtics, the team looked easy, showing the best results in the whole league. So far, there are no problems in the playoffs either, where Boston is one step away from advancing to the next round. The Celtics look better than their opponents, and the Heat's main star is not playing.

The team is skillfully using their chances, the only defeat can be considered a kind of underestimation, the players have realized that in the playoffs you can not lose concentration. Porzingis will miss the upcoming meeting due to injury, he is a quality basketball player, but without him they should easily cope.

Miami Heat

Miami players were probably thinking about vacation when they found out that they got to Boston, of course, the team did not give up early, but it is really hard to pass such a team. The Heat lost all three games by double-digit margins, although it's hard to blame the team, because Jimmy Butler is injured. In addition to the mentioned leader, the club has two more personnel losses.

The chances of any kind of fight in this series are minimal, but the basketball players must do their job, and it's definitely not shameful to lose to such a powerful opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • After four games of the series, the score is 3:1 in favor of Boston, it seems everything is decided.
  • The Celtics have 38 wins and only five losses on their home court this season.
  • Miami is not bad playing away, 25 wins, with 19 losses.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction

The quotes look quite disrespectful to the guests, but no one doubts the success of Boston. The main enemy of the Celtics may be their own self-confidence. We believe that the best team in the East of the regular season will make it to the next round, we bet on their success with a -12.5 point handicap.

