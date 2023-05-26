Ex-Barcelona player detained in Brazil

Former Barcelona defender Douglas Pereira dos Santos has run into trouble in his native Brazil.

According to information from Italian news agency ITASportPress, the 32-year-old player was taken into custody after an altercation in a parking lot.

During the incident, the player pulled out a gun and began threatening his abusers.

By the way, no one was injured in the scuffle, but Douglas was detained by police.

In addition to Barcelona, Douglas also played for Benfica, and recently was without a club.