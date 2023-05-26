Fans of Barcelona have chosen a new captain for the team

Fans of Barcelona, in a poll conducted on the website Mundo Deportivo, have voted for a new captain for the team following the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The overwhelming winner of the poll was goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who received 46% of the votes. Defender Ronald Araujo secured the second position with 26% of the votes.

In the current season, 31-year-old ter Stegen has played 48 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, conceding 38 goals. 24-year-old Araujo has scored one goal and provided two assists in 31 matches.

