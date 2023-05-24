Breaking news of the day: May 24

Here are the highlights of the day, according to DailySPORTS, summarizing the main news that occurred on May 24:

In the Ukrainian championship, "Shakhtar" crushed their competitor (video review), "Dnipro-1" suffered a defeat against a mid-table team (match video review), while "Dynamo" secured a significant victory (video of the best moments).

In the English Premier League, "Manchester City" and "Brighton" played to a draw.

In the final of the Italian Cup, "Inter" defeated "Fiorentina" and claimed the trophy.

In the Spanish La Liga, "Real Madrid" emerged victorious in the Madrid derby, while "Villarreal" achieved a home victory.

Ruud van Nistelrooy unexpectedly left a top club in the Netherlands.

A veteran player from "Barcelona" has decided to leave the club.

