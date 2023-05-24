EN RU
"Manchester City" failed to defeat the De Dzerbi team in the Premier League match

Football news Today, 17:04
"Manchester City" failed to defeat the De Dzerbi team in the Premier League match

In the rescheduled match of the 32nd round of the English Premier League, "Manchester City" and "Brighton," led by Roberto De Dzerbi, played a draw with a score of 1-1.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the middle of the first half, but Julio Ensiso restored the balance on the 38th minute.

"Manchester City," with 89 points, occupies the first place in the Premier League table and has already secured the championship title. "Brighton," with 62 points, secured the sixth place and a spot in the Europa League.

"Brighton" - "Manchester City" - 1:1 (1:1)
Goals: Foden, 25 - 0:1, Ensiso, 38 - 1:1

"Brighton": Steele, Van Hecke, Cull, Estupinan, Gilmore (Mac Allister, 52), Ensiso (Ferguson, 52), Caicedo, Mithoma, Buonanotte (Veltman, 75), Gross, Welbeck (Undav, 75).

"Manchester City": Ortega, Walker, Stones (Sergio Gomez, 84), Rodri, Lewis, Gundogan, De Bruyne (Alvarez, 57), Bernardo Silva (Phillips, 84), Foden (Palmer, 51), Mahrez, Holland.

