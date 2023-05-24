"Villarreal" confidently won their home match in La Liga

In the 36th round of the Spanish championship, "Villarreal" won their home match against "Cadiz" with a score of 2-0.

The victory was secured by Nicholas Jackson, who scored a brace.

With 63 points, "Villarreal" occupies the fifth place in the La Liga standings. "Cadiz" remains in 16th place with 38 points.

"Villarreal" - "Cadiz" - 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: Jackson, 20 - 1:0, Jackson, 45 - 2:0

"Villarreal": Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno (Moi Gomez, 69), Parejo, Trigueros, Lo Celso (Trigueros, 69), Pino (Alex Baena, 87), Jackson (Pascual, 87), Gerard Moreno (Chukwueze, 69).

"Cadiz": Ledesma, Carcelen (de la Rosa, 64), Hernandez, Jorge Mere, Espino, Alejo, Escalante (Jose Mari, 82), San Emeterio (Alcaraz, 46), Bongonda (Mvepu, 70), Guardiola (Negredo, 70), Sobrino.

