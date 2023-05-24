EN RU
Main News "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby

"Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby

Football news Today, 15:30
"Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby Photo: Real Madrid Instagram / Unknown

In the 36th round of the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano with a score of 2-1 at their home ground.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 31st minute, but Raúl de Tomás equalized for Rayo Vallecano in the 84th minute. Rodrigo's goal in the final minutes secured the victory for Real Madrid.

With 74 points, Real Madrid climbed to the second position in the La Liga standings, while Rayo Vallecano remained in 11th place with 46 points.

Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano - 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: Benzema, 31 - 1:0, de Tomás, 84 - 1:1, Rodrigo, 89 - 2:1

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger (Chuamene, 83), Valverde (Ceballos, 63), Modrić (Asensio, 71), Kroos, Camavinga, Benzema, Rodrigo.

Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski, Balbi, León, Catena, Fran García, García (Falcao, 82), Unai López (Salvi Sánchez, 83), Palazón (Chavarría, 63), Comesaña (Trejo, 63), Óscar Valentín, Camello (de Tomás, 69).

Don't miss: "Shakhtar" crushes championship contender in the UPL match.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup. Football news Today, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Ronaldo intends to return to Europe in the summer
Neymar could move to Manchester United Football news 22 may 2023, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
"Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match Football news 22 may 2023, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment Football news 22 may 2023, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 Breaking news of the day: May 24 Football news Today, 17:04 "Manchester City" failed to defeat the De Dzerbi team in the Premier League match Football news Today, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup Football news Today, 16:42 "Manchester United" is prepared to pay over 60 million euros for the midfielder from "Chelsea" Football news Today, 16:30 Ruud van Nistelrooy has unexpectedly left a top club in the Netherlands Football news Today, 16:15 Bayern is ready to pay nearly 140 million euros for the midfielder of the English national team Football news Today, 15:55 "Villarreal" confidently won their home match in La Liga Football news Today, 15:42 Sevilla failed to defeat the worst team in La Liga Football news Today, 15:30 "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby Football news Today, 15:15 The veteran player of Barcelona has made the decision to leave the club
Sport Predictions
Football 25 may 2023 Mallorca vs Valencia predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023 Football 25 may 2023 Manchester United vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023 Football 25 may 2023 Osasuna vs Athletic predictions and betting tips on May 25, 2023