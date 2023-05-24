"Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby

In the 36th round of the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano with a score of 2-1 at their home ground.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 31st minute, but Raúl de Tomás equalized for Rayo Vallecano in the 84th minute. Rodrigo's goal in the final minutes secured the victory for Real Madrid.

With 74 points, Real Madrid climbed to the second position in the La Liga standings, while Rayo Vallecano remained in 11th place with 46 points.

Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Benzema, 31 - 1:0, de Tomás, 84 - 1:1, Rodrigo, 89 - 2:1

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger (Chuamene, 83), Valverde (Ceballos, 63), Modrić (Asensio, 71), Kroos, Camavinga, Benzema, Rodrigo.

Rayo Vallecano: Dimitrievski, Balbi, León, Catena, Fran García, García (Falcao, 82), Unai López (Salvi Sánchez, 83), Palazón (Chavarría, 63), Comesaña (Trejo, 63), Óscar Valentín, Camello (de Tomás, 69).

