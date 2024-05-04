RU RU
Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news

Girona – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, 04:10
The pivotal match of the 34th round of La Liga will be the encounter between this season's main sensation, Girona, and the reigning country champion, Barcelona. Both teams are contending for the second spot in the league table, and the outcome of the upcoming match could significantly influence the determination of the silver medalist.

Girona had an incredible start to the current season, with just two losses in the first half of the campaign. The team led the league table for a considerable period, challenging Real Madrid for the top spot. However, at this moment, Los Blancos have practically secured the victory, while Girona is set to participate in European competitions for the first time next season. However, it's not yet certain where Girona will finish, and to secure a guaranteed spot in the Champions League, they need to gather six more points.

Barcelona began the current season inconsistently but managed to climb to the upper part of the league table by its conclusion, surpassing Girona. At present, the Blaugrana lead their future opponents by two points, and to secure participation in the Champions League next season, they need to earn four points.

Both teams approach the upcoming match with some absences. Key players for Girona, such as Cristhian Stuani, may be uncertain for the match due to ongoing recovery from injuries. Juanpe suffered a broken nose during training and may also miss the match.

Barcelona's infirmary includes Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong. All three players have frequently started matches, posing a challenge for Xavi to find suitable replacements. In the previous match, Fermin Lopez effectively replaced De Jong. Andreas Christensen has often replaced Gavi in recent months, while João Cancelo has excelled in Balde's absence on the left flank of defense.

Ahead of the match, Girona's head coach, Michel Sanchez, expressed his desire to win against Barcelona for the fans:

"We want to win tomorrow to mathematically secure a place in the Champions League, not just because we are the first Catalan team. Our fans will be happy with a victory over Barca because there are many children whose parents, grandparents are Barcelona fans, and when they return home, they will say that they are fans of the second team of Catalonia. There are many people interested in Girona."

Meanwhile, Girona's outstanding performances this season have attracted attention from many clubs, with some deciding to recall their loaned players. Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, announced that Eric Garcia will return to the Blaugrana at the end of the season. The defender moved to Girona on the last day of the transfer window to free up salary space for the potential signings of Joao Felix and João Cancelo.

"This year I already had a place for him [Eric Garcia] in the squad. We didn't want him to leave, but he left due to financial fair play issues. I've already explained this. But the idea is that he will return."

Both teams will exert maximum effort in the battle for points, and coaches are likely to field their strongest players.

Predicted Girona line-ups

Gassaniga - Gutierrez, Blind, Lopez, Eric Garcia - Alexis Garcia, Herrera - Savio, Couto, Tsygankov - Dovbik

Predicted Barcelona line-ups

Ter Stegen - Cancelo, Kounde, Araujo, Kunze - Pedri, Christensen, Gundogan - Raphinha, Lewandowski, Jamal

The match will take place in Girona at the Estadi Montilivi and will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

Predicted

