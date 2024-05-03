Girona vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Win Barcelona Odds: 2.47 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday in La Liga is scheduled Catalan derby Girona - Barcelona, this time the match has tournament significance. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this confrontation.

Girona

This championship was a big breakthrough from Girona, the team few expected to see even in the European Cup zone, but the club is third in the championship, and a place in the Champions League is almost guaranteed, it is enough to get three points in five meetings. In the last round Michel's wards overpowered away Las Palmas with a score of 2:0, this victory was the third in four confrontations.

The gap from the second Barça is two points, so you can fight for the title of vice-champion, although the main task, to stay in the top four is almost accomplished. Three players will not play due to injuries, and two more remain in doubt.

Barcelona

For Barcelona this season without trophies, the team is second in the championship, behind Real Madrid on 11 points, and there are five rounds left to play. In the last round managed to beat Valencia at home with a score of 4:2, this success was the fifth in six meetings. Even despite the lack of trophies, Xavi remains the head coach, although he talked about his departure, but then changed his mind.

The club has three personnel losses, and all could play in the base, will not help partners Gavi, De Jong and Balde. The main goal at the end of the championship is to keep their position.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

In the first round, Girona managed to create a sensation when they won away against Barça with a score of 4:2.

At their stadium Girona is very strong, 13 wins, two draws and one defeat.

Barcelona has lost just once this season of the Primera, with 9 wins and 6 draws.

Girona vs Barcelona Prediction

Interesting looking quotes for this meeting, Girona has already gained such credibility that it has equal chances of success with Barça on their field. It will be an interesting battle on the counter courses, where many dangerous moments will be created. Somewhere you want to root for the humble hosts, who are having an incredible season, but we will bet on the success of Xavi's charges.