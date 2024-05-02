Real Madrid vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4, Real Madrid will play against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 34th round match of La Liga. The match kicks off at 16:15 Central European Time. The prediction and bets for the match of these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid can officially become the new champions of Spain in this round. With 5 rounds to go, Real is 11 points ahead of Barcelona. If Carlo Ancelotti's team defeats Cadiz and Barcelona drops points away to Girona, the question will be settled definitively. It is expected that, like in the previous La Liga match against Real Sociedad (1-0), the coaching staff will heavily rotate the squad. In particular, it is expected to be Thibaut Courtois's first appearance on the field this season. This is because Real will play against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg next Wednesday. The teams played 2-2 in Munich on April 30.

Cadiz

Cadiz's position can already be called catastrophic. The new head coach Mauricio Pellegrino has managed to improve the results somewhat, but Cadiz is still in the relegation zone, in 18th place. They are already 5 points behind Celta Vigo, who are in 17th place, and after the trip to Madrid, Cadiz is unlikely to get closer to their competitors. In the previous round, Cadiz managed a draw against Mallorca (1-1), but before that, they suffered expected defeats to Girona (1-4) and Barcelona (0-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 14th round of this season, Real Madrid defeated Cadiz 3-0.

In the current century, Cadiz has only won once against Real - 1-0 in Madrid on October 17, 2020.

This game will be the 39th in history between these teams. Cadiz has only 4 wins, while Real has won 27 times.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz prediction

I believe Real Madrid will not only collect three points but also keep a clean sheet. My prediction is that only one team will score.