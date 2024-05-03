RU RU
Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels

Football news Yesterday, 16:10
Girona vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channels Photo: https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

In the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga, Girona will host Barcelona. Here's where and when to watch the Catalan derby.

Girona vs Barcelona: what to know about the match?

This match holds significant importance for both teams in their battle for the second spot in the league table. Currently, Girona sits in third place with 71 points after 33 rounds. They are trailing behind Barcelona, who holds the second position, by two points. Additionally, the gap between Girona and the fourth-place team is quite substantial - seven points. In terms of recent form, Girona has secured three victories and suffered two defeats in their last five matches.

Barcelona, on the other hand, leads Girona by two points. The team managed by Xavi currently occupies the second position with 73 points. A victory in this match would almost guarantee Barcelona the second place in the championship. However, their chances for the top spot are slim, with an 11-point gap and only five matches remaining in the season. It's worth noting that in the recent round, Barcelona lost to Real Madrid with a score of 2-3, a match that could potentially decide the league title. Overall, Barcelona has won three times and lost twice in their last five games.

Girona vs Barcelona: when and where will the match take place

The 34th round match of the Spanish La Liga between Girona and Barcelona will take place on Saturday, May 4th, starting at 18:30 Central European Time. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 09:30
  • New York 11:30
  • Panama 11:30
  • Toronto 11:30
  • Port of Spain 12:30
  • London 16:30
  • Yaoundé 17:30
  • Abuja 17:30
  • Cape Town 18:30

Girona vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We've prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - RDS, TSN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - LaLigaTV, Premier Sports
  • United States - ESPN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - SportsMax
  • Antigua and Barbuda - SportsMax
  • Bahamas - DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, SportsMax
  • Barbados - DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, SportsMax
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - SportsMax
  • Cayman Islands - SportsMax
  • China - Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - SportsMax
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - SportsMax
  • Hong Kong - M Plus Live, Now Sports 2
  • India - JioTV
  • Ireland - Premier Sports, LaLigaTV
  • Israel - One Sport
  • Jamaica - SportsMax
  • Japan - DAZN Japan
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - A Sports, ARY ZAP
  • Panama - Sky HD
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal+ Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - StarHub TV+, beIN Sports
  • South Sudan - beIN, DStv Now
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, SportsMax
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
