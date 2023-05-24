"Dnipro-1" suffered a defeat against a mid-table team in the Ukrainian Premier League
On Wednesday, May 24, a match of the 28th round of the Ukrainian Premier League took place in Uzhhorod, where "Dnipro-1" hosted "Vorskla".
The game ended in a 2-1 victory for the visiting team. Interestingly, all goals were scored in the first half.
Dnipro-1 - Vorskla - 1:2 (1:2)
Goals: Blanko, 4 - Sklyar, 14 (penalty), Kane, 45+4
With two rounds remaining in the championship, "Dnipro-1" remains in second place with 64 points. The leading team, "Shakhtar", has 66 points and a game in hand.
