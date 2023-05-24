Dnepr-1 - Vorskla - 1:2 (video review)

In the 28th round of the Ukrainian championship, "Dnipro-1" suffered a 1-2 defeat against "Vorskla" at their home ground.

The victory for the Poltava club was secured by goals from Oleksandr Sklyar and Ibrahim Kane, while Domingo Blanco scored for the hosts.

With 39 points, "Vorskla" occupies the sixth position in the Premier League standings, while "Dnipro-1" remains in second place with 64 points.

"Dnipro-1" - "Vorskla" - 1:2 (1:2)

Goals: Blanco, 3 - 1:0, Sklyar, 11 (penalty) - 1:1, Kane, 45+3 - 1:2

"Dnipro-1": Rybak - Matarrita (E. Pasich, 46), Svatok (Heiner, 58), Sarapay, Adamyuk - Rubchynskyi (Kohut, 73), Babenko - Peglov (Tanchyk, 84), Pikhalenok, Blanco (Hutsuliak, 46) - Dovbyk.

"Vorskla": Isenko - Batsula, Kravets, Chesnakov, Krupskyi - Chelyadin (Ramirez, 78), Sklyar - Kane (Chernysh, 88), Nesterenko (Kulakovskiy, 78), Perduta - Stepanyuk.

