Kolos - Dynamo - 0:3 (video review)

In the 28th round of the Ukrainian championship, Kyiv's "Dynamo" achieved a crushing victory over Kovalivka's "Kolos" with a score of 3-0 in an away match.

The goals from Alexander Andrievsky, Nazar Voloshin, and an own goal by Yevhen Volynets secured the victory for Kyiv.

"Dynamo" currently occupies the fourth position in the Premier League standings with 56 points, while "Kolos" remains in the eighth position with 33 points.

"Kolos" - "Dynamo" - 0:3 (0:1)

Goals: Volynets (8, own goal) - 0:1, Andrievsky (68) - 0:2, Voloshin (90+3) - 0:3

"Kolos": Volynets, Yemets, Chobotenko, Chernomorets, Zolotov, Bohdanov, Ilyin (Husol, 78), Bolbat (Krivoruchko, 65), Myakushko (Veleten, 72), Orekhovsky, Bezborodko (Popov, 72).

"Dynamo": Bushchan, Timchik, Dyachuk (Bol, 75), Sirotan, Ovcharenko, Andrievsky (Shaparenko, 68), Shepelev (Sidorchuk, 59), Perris, Buyalsky, Kabaev (Voloshin, 59), Ramirez (Harmash, 75).

