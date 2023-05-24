"Dynamo" demolished "Kolos" in the Ukrainian championship match

Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated "Kolos" in the away match of the 28th round of the Ukrainian championship.

The game ended in a resounding 3-0 victory for the Kyiv team.

Voloshin and Andrievsky scored for the visitors, and an own goal was also scored by Volynets.

Kyiv remains in fourth place in the UPL with 56 points. They are five points behind the third-placed team, "Zorya," but "Zorya" still has a game in hand.

"Kolos" - "Dynamo" - 0:3

Goals: Volynets (8, own goal), Andrievsky (68), Voloshin (90+3).