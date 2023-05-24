Ruud van Nistelrooy has unexpectedly left a top club in the Netherlands
Football news Today, 16:30
Photo: PSV website/Author unknown
The press office of PSV Eindhoven has announced on their official website the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy from the position of head coach.
The resignation occurred by the decision of the coach, who believed that he did not receive sufficient support from the club's management. The new coach of the team will be Fred Rutten.
Van Nistelrooy, 46, took charge of PSV in the summer of 2022. Under his guidance this season, the club won the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield and is likely to secure second place in the Dutch Eredivisie.
