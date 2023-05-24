Manchester City has asked PSG to transfer a star midfielder

Manchester City have approached PSG with a request for the possible transfer of Marco Verratti. The French club is ready to let the experienced Italian midfielder go.

Verratti himself also stated his desire to leave PSG. The Italian national team player is not happy with the criticism of the club's fans.

The priority for the continuation of his career is Real Madrid, according to the French media.

Verratti has recorded one goal in 36 games for PSG in all competitions this season.