The entire stadium paid tribute to the 14-year-old Arsenal fan who died in a Premier League match

Currently, the 36th round match of the English Premier League is underway, with Arsenal visiting Bournemouth. After fourteen minutes of play, the match was interrupted by a poignant moment, and no one rushed to continue the game.

📸 | The Emirates pays tribute to 14-year-old Arsenal supporter Daniel Anjorin who sadly lost his life earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/OYKTWaAjjD — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) May 4, 2024

The reason being that all the fans at the Emirates Stadium, the players and referees on the pitch, as well as everyone in the technical areas, were applauding. In this way, they paid tribute to a 14-year-old teenager who tragically lost his life earlier this week.

.@arsenal tribute to murdered 14 year old Daniel Anjorin on the 14th minute from a full Emirates stadium.

Fans held up a sign for Daniel, who was a victim of the Hainault attack. RT #NoMoreRed proud of my club! pic.twitter.com/3XHcgl3JCe — Antoine Allen (@AntoineSpeaker) May 4, 2024

On his way to school, Daniel Anjorin fell victim to an attack by a criminal wielding a sword. A 36-year-old man inflicted fatal wounds on the teenager in the London suburb of Enfield. Four other people were injured in the incident.

Daniel Anjorin had been an Arsenal fan since childhood. The London club is closely coordinating with the police to stay in touch with the family and provide them with necessary support. In less than two days, nearly 5000 people made donations to support the family.

RIP, Daniel Anjorin. Respect to both set of fans clapping at 14 minutes. pic.twitter.com/RxCi9tCKib — Av (@aviv_lavi) May 4, 2024

The assailant turned out to be a dual citizen of Spain and Brazil, Mark Aurelio Arduini, who has already been charged with murder, two attempted murders, two cases of causing grievous bodily harm, burglary with aggravated circumstances, and possession of a bladed weapon.

At halftime, Arsenal narrowly leads Bournemouth thanks to a penalty scored by Bukayo Saka in the 45th minute.