The entire stadium paid tribute to the 14-year-old Arsenal fan who died in a Premier League match

Football news Today, 08:30
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The entire stadium paid tribute to the 14-year-old Arsenal fan who died in a Premier League match Photo: twitter.com/MobilePunch / Author unknown

Currently, the 36th round match of the English Premier League is underway, with Arsenal visiting Bournemouth. After fourteen minutes of play, the match was interrupted by a poignant moment, and no one rushed to continue the game.

The reason being that all the fans at the Emirates Stadium, the players and referees on the pitch, as well as everyone in the technical areas, were applauding. In this way, they paid tribute to a 14-year-old teenager who tragically lost his life earlier this week.

On his way to school, Daniel Anjorin fell victim to an attack by a criminal wielding a sword. A 36-year-old man inflicted fatal wounds on the teenager in the London suburb of Enfield. Four other people were injured in the incident.

Daniel Anjorin had been an Arsenal fan since childhood. The London club is closely coordinating with the police to stay in touch with the family and provide them with necessary support. In less than two days, nearly 5000 people made donations to support the family.

The assailant turned out to be a dual citizen of Spain and Brazil, Mark Aurelio Arduini, who has already been charged with murder, two attempted murders, two cases of causing grievous bodily harm, burglary with aggravated circumstances, and possession of a bladed weapon.

At halftime, Arsenal narrowly leads Bournemouth thanks to a penalty scored by Bukayo Saka in the 45th minute.

