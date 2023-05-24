The veteran player of Barcelona has made the decision to leave the club

The press office of Barcelona has officially announced the departure of defender Jordi Alba on their website. The parties have reached an agreement for the early termination of his contract, which was originally set to expire in the summer of 2024.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player himself made the decision to leave in order to help the club cope with its financial difficulties.

34-year-old Alba is a product of Barcelona's youth academy, but he left the club at the age of 16. In 2008, he joined Valencia, where he played for four seasons. In 2012, Barcelona brought him back by paying €14 million. He has made a total of 458 appearances for the Catalan club in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists. He is a six-time Spanish champion, five-time Spanish Cup winner, four-time Spanish Super Cup winner, UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA Super Cup holder, and Club World Cup winner. He has also represented the Spanish national team, earning 91 caps, scoring 10 goals, and providing 22 assists. He was part of the European Championship-winning Spanish squad in 2012.

Don't miss: "Barcelona" has set the price for defender Christensen.