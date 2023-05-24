"Barcelona" has determined the price for defender Christensen

"Barcelona" has determined the price for Danish defender Andreas Christensen, who is of interest to "Inter," according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Catalan club does not want to part ways with the player but may consider selling him if they receive an offer of €70 million.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Christensen has played 30 matches for "Barcelona" in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

