Pirlo was fired from the Turkish club

Andrea Pirlo has resigned as head coach of Fatih Karagümrük by mutual consent of the parties.

This was announced on May 24 on the official website of the club.

Pirlo had been in charge of the team since the summer of 2020. He moved to Turkey after working at Juventus.

At the end of 33 rounds of the national championship Fatih Karagümük occupies ninth place in the standings with 44 points.