Klopp puts an end to the conflict with Salah

Liverpool's manager, Jürgen Klopp, addressed the conflict with Mohamed Salah that arose during the closing moments of the previous match against West Ham (2-2).

"It's completely resolved, no problem between us. If we didn't know each other that long, I'm not sure how we'd deal with it. But we respect each other so it's really no problem. We are absolutely fine with it, so let’s move on”, Klopp was quoted by Sky Sports.

To recall, in the closing stages of that match, Klopp substituted Salah, and when he wanted to shake the Egyptian's hand, Salah did not reciprocate.

After the game, Salah mentioned that if he started talking, there would be a real fire.

On Sunday, May 5th, Liverpool will play their 36th match of the English Premier League season against Tottenham.