Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 02:58
The pivotal match of the 36th round of the English Premier League will be the encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following less than encouraging results, Liverpool is already bidding farewell to their chances of winning the championship. It is highly likely that Jurgen Klopp will depart the team with only one trophy - the Football League Cup. After a draw against Manchester United, the Merseysiders suffered defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton, and were also eliminated from the Europa League. They currently trail the league leaders, Arsenal, by eight points with a game in hand, but only three matches remain in the season.

Tottenham Hotspur has faced a rather challenging end to the season. They are not in the title race but exert a significant influence on it. In their last five matches, the Spurs will face three of the league leaders - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. They have already played against Arsenal, suffering a 3-2 defeat. The Postecoglou-led team occupies the fifth position and has a chance to climb higher, with the possibility of participating in the Champions League. However, Aston Villa also demonstrates excellent results and shows no signs of reducing their lead of seven points.

Both teams are approaching the match with significant absences. Liverpool is still missing Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, and Thiago, while Virgil van Dijk continues to recover from an ankle injury, and his availability for the match remains uncertain. Tottenham's absentees include Timo Werner, Ben Davies, and Japhet Tanganga, all of whom are nursing various injuries.

Speaking ahead of the match, Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, stated on Friday that van Dijk's participation remains in doubt:

"Virgil hasn't trained with the team all week. He will likely take part in today's team training. So, we need to see what we can do there."

Addressing the media, Tottenham's coach, Ange Postecoglou, emphasized the importance of the match for Liverpool and expressed his team's determination to compete for points:

"This is a tough game, a big game. Obviously, they are still fighting for the title. For us, it's another big challenge. Over the past few weeks, we've been to some pretty tough stadiums, and this is another good opportunity for us to assess where we're at.

Playing at Anfield, they will still believe they're in the title race, and that's fair. If the other two top teams slip up, they could return to the top. These are Jurgen's last few games at Anfield, and I'm sure they'll want to put on a good show. It's a big test for us."

Both teams will exert maximum effort in the battle for points, and the coaches are likely to deploy their strongest players.

Predicted Liverpool line-ups

Alisson - Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold - Soboslai, Endo, McAllister - Dias, Nunez, Salah

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur line-ups

Vicario - Royal, van de Ven, Romero, Porro - Sarr, Bissouma - Richarlison, Maddison, Kulusevski - Son Heung-Min

Recall that the match will take place at Anfield today, on May 5th. Kickoff is scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time.

