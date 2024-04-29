The Liverpool scandal is revealed: it became known what Salah told Klopp
During the Liverpool vs. West Ham match, an incident occurred between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp, sparking heated debate. Lip-reading expert John Cassidy attempted to decipher what happened between them.
In the video, Klopp can be seen extending his hand for a handshake, but Salah only lightly taps it, saying, "I can't do anything about it, nothing." Then Klopp approached him and said something, prompting the footballer's reaction: "I'll get a red card after seven years of service, after seven years!"
Following this, the situation became a topic of discussion in light of Salah's potential departure from Liverpool. Speculation has increased amid interest from Saudi Professional League clubs in the player, although the Reds plan to keep him for at least another season.