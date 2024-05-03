RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/LUFC
Leeds Leeds
Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds - Southampton
-
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Southampton Southampton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Leeds
Odds: 1.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the denouement of the current Championship season, Leeds United will grace their home turf against Southampton. The match is slated for Saturday, May 4th, commencing at 13:30 Central European Time. Analysts at Dailysports have furnished their prognosis for this encounter.

Leeds

The Whites currently occupy the third rung on the Championship ladder. Across 45 matches, they've amassed 90 points, trailing Ipswich by a mere three points, who occupy the slot above. Hence, Leeds must secure victory in this match; however, their fate is not solely within their grasp. If Ipswich garners even a solitary point, Leeds will be confined to the playoffs. In their preceding five matches, Leeds has exhibited a marked lack of consistency: one victory, two draws, and two defeats. Particularly agonizing was their resounding defeat in the previous fixture against QPR, ending 0-4. A match that could potentially cost them direct passage to the Premier League.

Southampton

The Saints have also resolved all matters in the ongoing season. Presently occupying the fourth position in the league table, they've amassed 84 points from 45 matches. Southampton no longer vies for either third place or risks descending. At present, the team can calmly prepare for the playoffs. Recent matches indicate that the Saints are not particularly focused on league fixtures, as evidenced by two victories and three successive defeats in their last five matches. Nonetheless, this did not assist their adversaries in catching up to the Saints.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the initial encounter, Southampton vanquished Leeds on their home ground with a scoreline of 3-1.
  • In their last three matches, Southampton suffered three defeats. Furthermore, they scored only one goal and conceded eight across these fixtures.
  • Leeds stands as the premier home team in the current season, amassing 53 points from 22 home matches, securing victory in 14 out of 20 home games.

Leeds vs Southampton Prediction

For the Leeds collective, this match holds paramount importance, as there remains a chance to ascend to second place and secure direct promotion to the Premier League. Unfortunately, the fortunes of the Whites also hinge on their opponents. Southampton lacks any significant motivation for this encounter and is calmly preparing for the Championship playoffs. Given Leeds' formidable home record, I shall wager on their victory with odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Win Leeds
Odds: 1.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Recommended MelBet
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Birmingham Odds: 1.54 Norwich Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:28 A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia Tennis news Today, 13:16 Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka Football news Today, 13:09 Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA officially confirms expansion of applications for national teams for Euro Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024