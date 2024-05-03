Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win Leeds Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the denouement of the current Championship season, Leeds United will grace their home turf against Southampton. The match is slated for Saturday, May 4th, commencing at 13:30 Central European Time. Analysts at Dailysports have furnished their prognosis for this encounter.

Leeds

The Whites currently occupy the third rung on the Championship ladder. Across 45 matches, they've amassed 90 points, trailing Ipswich by a mere three points, who occupy the slot above. Hence, Leeds must secure victory in this match; however, their fate is not solely within their grasp. If Ipswich garners even a solitary point, Leeds will be confined to the playoffs. In their preceding five matches, Leeds has exhibited a marked lack of consistency: one victory, two draws, and two defeats. Particularly agonizing was their resounding defeat in the previous fixture against QPR, ending 0-4. A match that could potentially cost them direct passage to the Premier League.

Southampton

The Saints have also resolved all matters in the ongoing season. Presently occupying the fourth position in the league table, they've amassed 84 points from 45 matches. Southampton no longer vies for either third place or risks descending. At present, the team can calmly prepare for the playoffs. Recent matches indicate that the Saints are not particularly focused on league fixtures, as evidenced by two victories and three successive defeats in their last five matches. Nonetheless, this did not assist their adversaries in catching up to the Saints.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the initial encounter, Southampton vanquished Leeds on their home ground with a scoreline of 3-1.

In their last three matches, Southampton suffered three defeats. Furthermore, they scored only one goal and conceded eight across these fixtures.

Leeds stands as the premier home team in the current season, amassing 53 points from 22 home matches, securing victory in 14 out of 20 home games.

Leeds vs Southampton Prediction

For the Leeds collective, this match holds paramount importance, as there remains a chance to ascend to second place and secure direct promotion to the Premier League. Unfortunately, the fortunes of the Whites also hinge on their opponents. Southampton lacks any significant motivation for this encounter and is calmly preparing for the Championship playoffs. Given Leeds' formidable home record, I shall wager on their victory with odds of 1.59.