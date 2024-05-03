RU RU
Main Predictions Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/HullCity
Plymouth Plymouth
Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth - Hull
-
- : -
England, Plymouth, Home Park
Hull Hull
Prediction on game Win Hull
Odds: 2.03

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, the final match of the English Championship's 46th round will take place. In this encounter, Plymouth will face Hull City, with the match kicking off at 13:30 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Plymouth

The Pilgrims currently reside in the lower part of the Championship table, occupying the 21st position. Their margin from the relegation zone is minimal - just one point. Therefore, this game holds paramount importance for Plymouth if they wish to remain in the Championship. Their direct competitor, Birmingham, will play against Norwich at their home ground. It's worth noting that Plymouth has shown decent results in their last five matches, securing two wins, one draw, and suffering two losses.

Hull City

The Tigers still retain realistic chances of clinching a playoff spot in the Championship. After 45 matches, they have amassed 70 points, just two points less than West Bromwich, who currently occupies the sixth position. Thus, with a victory against Plymouth and slip-ups from their rivals, Hull City could contend for promotion to the Premier League. This intrigue is further heightened by their impressive recent form, with two wins and three draws in their last five matches, or considering the last six games, three wins and three draws.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the initial fixture of the Championship, Hull City and Plymouth settled for a 1-1 draw.
  • Hull City remains unbeaten in their last eight matches, whereas Plymouth has suffered defeats in their last two games.
  • Plymouth has struggled to score goals in their last seven matches, managing only four goals in their last eight games, failing to score more than once in any of them. Conversely, Hull City has been prolific, netting 14 goals in their last six matches.

Plymouth vs Hull City prediction

This match holds significance for both Plymouth and Hull City. While one battles for survival, the other contends for a playoff spot. Both teams will be motivated for this game. Hull City currently demonstrates excellent form and goal-scoring prowess, unlike their opponents. I'm inclined to take a risk and wager on a victory for the Tigers, with odds of 2.03.

