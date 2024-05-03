Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Norwich Total over 1 Odds: 1.54 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 46th round match of the English Championship, Birmingham will host Norwich at their home ground. The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:30 Central European Time on Saturday, May 4th, and the experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this game.

Birmingham

The team from the lower part of the Championship table currently sits in 22nd place. After 45 rounds, Birmingham has accrued 47 points. With just one round remaining, they lag behind the safety of the 21st position by a mere point. Consequently, this match holds immense importance for Birmingham as they still have a chance to secure their place in the Championship. However, their recent form has been somewhat erratic, with two losses, two draws, and one win in their last five matches.

Norwich

This match holds significance for the Canaries as well, as Norwich currently occupies the fifth position in the league table. With 73 points after 45 rounds, they hold a narrow three-point lead over the seventh position. Norwich needs to secure at least one point to preserve their place in the Championship playoffs. However, vying for the fourth position seems futile, given the substantial 11-point gap. It's worth noting that Norwich has displayed commendable results in their last five matches, securing two wins and three draws.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the initial fixture of the current Championship season, Norwich clinched a convincing 2-0 victory over Birmingham.

Birmingham is undefeated in their last three matches, while Norwich has a streak of five undefeated games.

Birmingham has failed to defeat Norwich in their last 11 encounters, with their last victory dating back to August 2016.

Birmingham vs Norwich Prediction

This is an exceedingly crucial match for both teams. Both Birmingham and Norwich have the motivation to secure points in this encounter. Norwich has demonstrated strong performances against Birmingham, so in my opinion, they might seize victory in this game. However, I will place a wager on Norwich to score at least one goal in this match. The individual total goals for Norwich to exceed 1 with odds of 1.54.