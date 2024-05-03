RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/NorwichCityFC
Birmingham Birmingham
Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Birmingham - Norwich
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
Norwich Norwich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Norwich Total over 1
Odds: 1.54

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the 46th round match of the English Championship, Birmingham will host Norwich at their home ground. The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:30 Central European Time on Saturday, May 4th, and the experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this game.

Birmingham

The team from the lower part of the Championship table currently sits in 22nd place. After 45 rounds, Birmingham has accrued 47 points. With just one round remaining, they lag behind the safety of the 21st position by a mere point. Consequently, this match holds immense importance for Birmingham as they still have a chance to secure their place in the Championship. However, their recent form has been somewhat erratic, with two losses, two draws, and one win in their last five matches.

Norwich

This match holds significance for the Canaries as well, as Norwich currently occupies the fifth position in the league table. With 73 points after 45 rounds, they hold a narrow three-point lead over the seventh position. Norwich needs to secure at least one point to preserve their place in the Championship playoffs. However, vying for the fourth position seems futile, given the substantial 11-point gap. It's worth noting that Norwich has displayed commendable results in their last five matches, securing two wins and three draws.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the initial fixture of the current Championship season, Norwich clinched a convincing 2-0 victory over Birmingham.
  • Birmingham is undefeated in their last three matches, while Norwich has a streak of five undefeated games.
  • Birmingham has failed to defeat Norwich in their last 11 encounters, with their last victory dating back to August 2016.

Birmingham vs Norwich Prediction

This is an exceedingly crucial match for both teams. Both Birmingham and Norwich have the motivation to secure points in this encounter. Norwich has demonstrated strong performances against Birmingham, so in my opinion, they might seize victory in this game. However, I will place a wager on Norwich to score at least one goal in this match. The individual total goals for Norwich to exceed 1 with odds of 1.54.

Prediction on game Norwich Total over 1
Odds: 1.54

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Orlando Magic Odds: 1.61 Cleveland Cavaliers Recommended MelBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.63 Los Angeles Clippers Bet now Linebet
Leicester vs Blackburn prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leicester Odds: 1.68 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.59 Southampton Recommended MelBet
Plymouth vs Hull prediction Championship England 04 may 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 2.03 Hull Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 13:00 Bellew explained why Usyk will win the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 12:54 UEFA has expanded the allowed roster for teams participating in the 2024 EURO Tennis news Today, 12:50 Carlos Alcaraz and two other prominent female tennis players will not compete in Rome Football news Today, 12:50 The Manchester United coach confirmed interest in Frankie De Jong in 2022 Football news Today, 12:16 "It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham Basketball news Today, 12:06 For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement Football news Today, 11:53 Ten Hag spoke about Kane's failed transfer last summer Football news Today, 11:36 West Ham will part ways with their head coach after the current season Football news Today, 11:17 Arsenal have rejected the signing of the Newcastle forward and have identified a new top candidate Football news Today, 10:32 Arsenal has no intention of letting go of their striker
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Plymouth vs Hull City prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Birmingham vs Norwich prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Coventry vs QPR prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024 Football 04 may 2024 Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024