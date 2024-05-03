Pochettino has spoken about his future at Chelsea
Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is under unprecedented pressure at the moment. Despite the expensive purchases, the Pensioners are at risk of a second consecutive season out of the European Cup, and it is no wonder that the specialist himself could become the scapegoat.
After the winning game against Tottenham (2-0), Chelsea's head coach spoke out about his future and claims that not everything is in his hands:
"Enough is enough. All coaches need time to realise their ideas and philosophies. It's not my decision whether they give me time. I don't know if I'll be appreciated by the owners.
It's hard to see me under scrutiny and judgement every week. It's not my decision whether or not I'm going to be here next season].
I can't really say anything. All I can say is that if we want to live up to Chelsea's history after this decision, we have a lot of work to do. Let's see if we have time to build that path," the specialist is quoted by Goal.