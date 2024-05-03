End of an era. Borussia Dortmund announced the parting of ways with the club legend

Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus will depart from his hometown club after the conclusion of the current season.

As reported on Borussia Dortmund's official website, the club and the player have decided not to extend the contract, which expires in June of this year.

Eine Botschaft von Marco Reus. pic.twitter.com/9RAdvocK0q — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 3, 2024

Marco Reus has spent 12 years with the "Yellow and Black." He has played 424 matches for them, scoring 168 goals and providing 128 assists. While with Borussia Dortmund, he won the German Cup twice, but never fulfilled his dream of winning the Bundesliga.

In the current season, Reus has been out of the starting lineup. In 37 matches across all competitions, he has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists.

To remind, Borussia Dortmund is still in the race for the Champions League trophy this season. In the first leg of the semifinals, Edin Terzić's team defeated PSG 1-0.

It is currently unknown where Reus will continue his career. Earlier reports mentioned interest from Borussia Mönchengladbach and clubs from MLS.