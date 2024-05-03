Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 203 Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the context of the sixth game of the first round of the NBA playoffs, a match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will take place. The meeting will be held on the night of Saturday, May 4th. The game is scheduled to start at 03:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Dallas Mavericks

One of the most intense duels of the first round of the NBA playoffs fully justifies fans' expectations. The Mavericks and the Clippers are engaged in an unpredictable battle, disputing a spot in the second round of the playoffs. The series score is currently 3-2 in favor of Dallas, who will try to seal the deal in the upcoming home game. Leading the team in brilliant form is Luka Doncic, supported by Kyrie Irving. They are very close to advancing to the next stage, where the winner of the Oklahoma conference has long been awaiting.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers had a great start to the playoffs, securing a victory in the first game. After that, the team lost the next two games to their opponent, tied the series, but once again lost the home game without much chance. Westbrook, Harden, and other stars of the Californians have, to put it mildly, not impressed, and Dallas has taken control. The Clippers are facing serious roster problems due to the injury of leader Kawhi Leonard, who has played only two games in the series.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas has lost two out of three of their last home games.

The Clippers have been unable to win two consecutive away games for the past month.

In the head-to-head matches of the current season, both teams have secured four victories each.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction

There is a strong feeling that this game will mark the end of the series. Bookmakers do not believe in the success of the visitors, and I will be betting on the total score being over 203 points.