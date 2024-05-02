RU RU
Sassuolo vs Inter prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Sassuolo vs Inter prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Serie A Italy 04 may 2024, 14:45 Sassuolo - Inter
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.62

In the framework of the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Sassuolo and Inter will take place. The meeting will be held in Reggio Emilia on Saturday, May 4th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Sassuolo

Sassuolo has clearly underperformed this season and is at risk of starting a new season in Serie B for the first time in a decade. Davide Ballardini, brought in to salvage the situation, is struggling to achieve the set goal. The team is firmly entrenched in the relegation zone and currently only exceeds Salernitana, who are certain to be relegated, in the standings. They are five points behind the 17th place, which would secure safety, and the upcoming match against Inter does not bode well. Following this, Sassuolo will also play against Genoa, Cagliari, and Lazio.

Inter

It's difficult for Inzaghi's wards to find motivation for the remaining matches of the season. The team continues to sweep aside all opposition and consistently scores in all matches of the current Serie A campaign. Interestingly, Inter's only defeat in the current championship came in the first round match against Sassuolo. I also note the excellent form of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who has scored four goals in the previous four matches.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Sassuolo has not won in their last six matches.
  • Inter conceded four goals in their last four Serie A games, but still boasts the best defense in the league.
  • Sassuolo has lost to Inter in their last four home matches.

Sassuolo vs Inter Prediction

I dare to suggest that the hosts will try to cling to these crucial points in the upcoming game, but it will be a big gamble. An alternative option I see is betting on a total of less than 3.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.62

