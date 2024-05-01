RU RU
Main Predictions Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction Photo: metaratings.tj/ Author unknown
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
NBA 02 may 2024, 17:30 Indiana Pacers - Milwaukee Bucks
Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks
Prediction on game Indiana Pacers Total over 111
Odds: 1.8
In the context of the sixth match of the first round of the NBA playoffs, a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will take place. The match will be held in Indianapolis overnight into Friday, May 3rd. The game is scheduled to start at 00:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana leads the series and could secure advancement to the next round in the upcoming home game. The Pacers' leaders on the court are Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, who have contributed to the team's current advantage. It's worth noting that Haliburton has back problems but should be ready for this match. Indiana could have closed the series in the previous fifth game but faltered midway through the match, allowing their opponent to secure a second victory.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee faced serious problems even before the playoffs began when their team leader, Giannis, suffered an injury at the end of the regular season. Moreover, due to injury, Damian Lillard also missed the last two matches against Indiana, during which time, in the absence of Giannis, he took on the role of team leader. Given these factors, the Bucks' chances of advancing to the next round seem incredibly slim.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Indiana has won their last seven home games.
  • The Bucks have a terrible record in away games, having lost five in a row.
  • The Pacers have defeated the Bucks in all of their home games this season.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

This match is highly likely to be the concluding one in this series. Who knows how the series would have unfolded if Giannis had been healthy, but now the Bucks' chances are practically non-existent. I'm betting on the Indiana Pacers' individual total to be over 111 points.

Prediction on game Indiana Pacers Total over 111
Odds: 1.8
