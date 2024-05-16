RU RU
Main Predictions Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction Photo: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/ Author - Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks
NHL Today, 22:00 Vancouver Canucks - Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Edmonton Oilers Edmonton Oilers
Prediction on game Total over 5,5
Odds: 1.61
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 17, the Vancouver Canucks - Edmonton Oilers will meet in the NHL playoffs. Argumented prediction for this battle prepared by Dailysports experts.

Vancouver Canucks

"Kasatki" spend a very solid season, the team finished third in the West, losing only in the last battle of the second place. Already in the playoffs, Vancouver passed the Nashville Predators in a hard-fought battle, winning 4-2 in the series.

The series against Edmonton will last at least six games, and it may come down to a seventh game. The games show that it's not easy for the Canucks to contain the opponent's offensive power. To defeat such an opponent, you need efficiency up front and discipline on defense. For various reasons, three hockey players will miss the fifth meeting of the series.

Edmonton Oilers

"The Oilers had trouble in the regular season, but then produced a couple strong stretches that allowed them to finish in fifth place in the conference. Even before the season started, Edmonton was considered a championship contender, all because of their strong offensive line.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1. The team is in pretty good shape right now, but they don't always get to realize their advantage. The club has only one personnel loss before this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Behind four meetings of the series, the score so far is tied - 2:2.
  • Vancouver has played five meetings at home in the playoffs this season, losing in three cases.
  • Edmonton has played four away games in the playoffs, winning three games.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

The series is held in an interesting struggle, where no one owns the advantage, bookmakers give a minimal advantage to the guests, although we expect another tense match. We believe that the teams are able to show effective hockey, for this reason we bet on a total of more than 5.5 goals.

