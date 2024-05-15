RU RU
USA vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Photo: https://twitter.com/usahockey
USA USA
World Championship 17 may 2024, 13:20 USA - Poland
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
Poland Poland
The USA national team will play their fourth match in the World Championship against Poland. The match will take place on Friday, May 17, and will kick off at 8:20 PM Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

USA

The Stars began this tournament on a less than ideal note. In their first game, they lost to Sweden 2-5, but in the following match, the USA dominated Germany with a 6-1 victory. However, in the third game of the tournament, they suffered a defeat against Slovakia. During the game, the Americans trailed 1-4, managed to equalize, but demonstrated a rather passive style during overtime, resulting in a 4-5 loss. After three matches, the USA has earned four points, currently occupying the fifth position and trailing the playoff zone by two points.

However, on Thursday, May 17, the Stars will face France. Additionally, the USA still has matches against Kazakhstan and Latvia. Thus, they have excellent chances of making it to the playoffs. The USA boasts a formidable lineup and remains one of the favorites for the gold medal in the World Championship.

Poland

The Polish team is among the favorites to be relegated from the elite division of the World Championship. In the first four games, Poland managed to secure only one point. They lost to Latvia 4-5 in overtime in the opening game, followed by defeats against Sweden (1-5), France (1-4), and Slovakia (0-4). Currently, Poland occupies the last place in Group B, with only one point after four games, trailing by two points from the seventh position.

Poland still has matches against Germany and Kazakhstan, and the final encounter could be crucial. If Poland secures victory against Kazakhstan, they may retain their spot in the elite division.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The USA and Poland last played each other in 1992, with the Stars securing a resounding 5-0 victory.
  • The USA has lost in regular time in nine out of the last 10 matches.
  • The USA has scored more than two goals in nine out of the last 10 matches. Additionally, they have kept a clean sheet in three out of the last nine games.

USA vs Poland Prediction

The Polish national team stands little chance against such a stellar USA team. Therefore, without further ado, I will proceed directly to the wager. The individual total for the USA national team is over 5.5 with odds of 1.67.

