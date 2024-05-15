RU RU
Main Predictions Mirandés vs Elche prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Mirandés vs Elche prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
CD Mirandes vs Elche prediction Photo: elchecf.es / Author unknown
CD Mirandes CD Mirandes
Segunda Division Spain 17 may 2024, 14:30 CD Mirandes - Elche
-
- : -
Spain, Miranda de Ebro, Estadio Municipal de Anduva
Elche Elche
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.74

One of the fixtures of the 40th round of the Spanish Segunda Division will unfold on Friday evening at the "Estadio Municipal de Anduva", where the local Mirandés will host Elche. Here's the prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.

Mirandés

The "Reds" are battling to maintain their place in Segunda and currently occupy the 18th position in the league table. In 39 matches, Mirandés has accumulated 44 points, securing 11 victories alongside 17 defeats. Only three points separate Joseba Etxeberria's side from the relegation zone.

In their recent outing, Mirandés faced a away match against Racing Santander, suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat. The lone goal for the "Boars" was conceded as early as the second minute of the encounter. This loss marked Mirandés' second consecutive defeat, although prior to that, the "Reds" had gone unbeaten in three matches. At their home ground, Etxeberria's team has managed only nine victories in 19 matches.

Elche

The "Green-and-Whites" are vying for a spot in the top six of the Segunda, aiming for participation in the playoff stage. Currently, Elche sits in eighth place in the league table, boasting 58 points from 39 matches, with 16 victories and 13 defeats to their name.

In their last fixture, Sebastian Becaccese's side hosted Huesca and suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat. This loss marked Elche's second consecutive defeat, as the team has been unable to secure a win in their last three matches. Overall, in their last five matches, the "Green-and-Whites" have managed only one victory. It's noteworthy that Elche has been unable to secure a victory in four consecutive away matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the teams played to a draw at Elche's home ground.
  • Only one match out of the last five saw both teams scoring.
  • Only in one match out of the last five encounters, a bet on "Total Over 2.5" came through.

Mirandés vs Elche Prediction

Bookmakers favor Elche in this encounter. The odds for an away victory stand at around 2.10. We believe that betting on "Total Under 2.5" with odds of 1.74 is a prudent choice.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.74

