Germany vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

On Friday, May 17, there will be a World Championship hockey match featuring the German national team against Kazakhstan. The game will begin at 4:20 PM Central European Time, and DailySports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Germany

The German national team started this tournament on a positive note by defeating Slovakia 6-4 in their first game. However, they suffered two consecutive losses in the following matches. Both games ended with the same scoreline of 1-6, with defeats against the USA and Sweden. In the fourth match, Germany unexpectedly crushed Latvia 8-1. Hockey player Yasin Ehliz is having an outstanding tournament, accumulating seven points in four matches – six assists and one goal. He currently ranks second in the overall list of scorers in the World Championship.

Germany has three more games in the group stage against Kazakhstan, Poland, and France. If they win all their matches and their opponents make mistakes, Germany could advance to the playoffs. It's worth noting that last year they reached the final of the World Championship, where they lost to Canada 2-5.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is one of the underdogs in this year's World Championship and is a contender for relegation to the lower division. Currently, the team has three points after three matches and occupies the seventh position in the tournament table. In the first match, Kazakhstan surprisingly defeated France 3-1, but their subsequent results were not as good. In the second match, they lost to Slovakia 2-6, and in the third game, they suffered a 0-2 defeat against Latvia.

In the fourth match, scheduled for Thursday, May 16, they will face Sweden, one of the tournament leaders, making it difficult for them to earn points. Additionally, Kazakhstan still has matches against Germany, the USA, and Poland. The final match against Poland could be crucial in the battle to avoid relegation from the elite division of the World Championship.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Germany and Kazakhstan last faced each other in 2022, with Germany securing a narrow victory of 5-4.

The German team has won in regular time in eight out of the last 11 matches.

Germany vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Germany is the favorite in the game against Kazakhstan. After two defeats against the leaders and favorites of the World Championship, Germany found their rhythm and convincingly defeated Latvia. Such an excellent performance can boost their confidence. My bet is on Germany's individual total to be over 3.5 with odds of 1.74.