Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024
The central fixture of the 32nd round of the Saudi Premier League will unfold on Friday evening in Riyadh, at the "King Saud University Stadium", where Al-Nassr will host Al-Hilal. Here's the prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.
Al-Nassr
The "Global Club" has disappointed this season, as greater achievements were expected from a club of such ambition and talent. Al-Nassr conceded the championship battle, settling for the second position. Luis Castro's team trails the league leader, Al-Hilal, by a considerable 12 points. In their 31 matches played, Al-Nassr has secured 25 victories while suffering defeats in four encounters.
It's worth noting that the "Global Club" has shown good form in recent matches. In their last outing, Al-Nassr played an away match against Al-Ahli and secured a 3-2 victory. This win marked Al-Nassr's ninth consecutive victory in the Saudi Arabian league. Concerning their home record, Al-Nassr has suffered only two defeats in 15 matches, securing 11 victories.
Al-Hilal
The "Leaders" have enjoyed a splendid season and arrive for the match against their primary contender for the Saudi Arabian championship. It's noteworthy that Al-Hilal clinched the country's Super Cup, defeating none other than Al-Nassr in the decisive match (2-1). Perhaps the only setback for Al-Hilal was their failure to win the AFC Champions League. The team was eliminated in the semifinals by Al-Ain.
In their last encounter, the "Leaders" hosted Al-Hazem and secured a comfortable 4-1 victory. It's worth mentioning that Al-Hilal last dropped points in late September 2023, in an away match against Damac. Away from home, Al-Hilal has lost points only once in 15 matches, securing victories in the remaining fixtures.
Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History
- In the current season, the teams have crossed paths thrice in various tournaments, with Al-Hilal emerging stronger on each occasion.
- In three out of the last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has succeeded.
- Only in two matches out of the last five did both teams score.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Prediction
Even in an away match, Al-Hilal is the clear favorite according to bookmakers, with odds for an away victory hovering around 1.93. Betting on an Al-Hilal victory is risky, so our wager is on "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.83.
