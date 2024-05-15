RU RU
Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips - May 17, 2024

Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The central fixture of the 32nd round of the Saudi Premier League will unfold on Friday evening in Riyadh, at the "King Saud University Stadium", where Al-Nassr will host Al-Hilal. Here's the prediction from the expert team at Dailysports.

Al-Nassr

The "Global Club" has disappointed this season, as greater achievements were expected from a club of such ambition and talent. Al-Nassr conceded the championship battle, settling for the second position. Luis Castro's team trails the league leader, Al-Hilal, by a considerable 12 points. In their 31 matches played, Al-Nassr has secured 25 victories while suffering defeats in four encounters.

It's worth noting that the "Global Club" has shown good form in recent matches. In their last outing, Al-Nassr played an away match against Al-Ahli and secured a 3-2 victory. This win marked Al-Nassr's ninth consecutive victory in the Saudi Arabian league. Concerning their home record, Al-Nassr has suffered only two defeats in 15 matches, securing 11 victories.

Al-Hilal

The "Leaders" have enjoyed a splendid season and arrive for the match against their primary contender for the Saudi Arabian championship. It's noteworthy that Al-Hilal clinched the country's Super Cup, defeating none other than Al-Nassr in the decisive match (2-1). Perhaps the only setback for Al-Hilal was their failure to win the AFC Champions League. The team was eliminated in the semifinals by Al-Ain.

In their last encounter, the "Leaders" hosted Al-Hazem and secured a comfortable 4-1 victory. It's worth mentioning that Al-Hilal last dropped points in late September 2023, in an away match against Damac. Away from home, Al-Hilal has lost points only once in 15 matches, securing victories in the remaining fixtures.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, the teams have crossed paths thrice in various tournaments, with Al-Hilal emerging stronger on each occasion.
  • In three out of the last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has succeeded.
  • Only in two matches out of the last five did both teams score.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Even in an away match, Al-Hilal is the clear favorite according to bookmakers, with odds for an away victory hovering around 1.93. Betting on an Al-Hilal victory is risky, so our wager is on "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.83.

