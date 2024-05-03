West Bromwich Albion vs Preston prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win West Bromwich Odds: 1.48 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, in the conclusive match of the 46th round, West Bromwich Albion will host Preston at their home ground. The game is set to commence at 13:30 Central European Time, and the experts at Dailysports have prepared a prognosis for this encounter.

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies currently reside in the upper echelons of the league table, boasting 72 points after 46 rounds. Positioned sixth, this guarantees participation in the playoffs, though it's not yet assured. With just a two-point lead over the seventh position, a victory in this fixture is imperative for the Baggies. Furthermore, West Bromwich could potentially ascend to the fifth position, as the difference is minimal - just one point. However, the Baggies find themselves in a precarious situation, having suffered three consecutive defeats, allowing their pursuers to close in. Nevertheless, there's no room for retreat now, and a fourth loss could prove fatal.

Preston

In contrast to West Bromwich Albion, the Lilywhites have no remaining objectives or motivations for the final match of this Championship season. Preston occupies the tenth position in the league table, amassing 63 points after 45 matches. The gap from the sixth position is nine points, hence Preston is merely playing out the season. This sentiment is evident in their recent performances, where they have won only once and suffered four consecutive defeats in the last five matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the initial fixture of the Championship, West Bromwich Albion routed Preston away with a commanding scoreline of 4:0.

Moreover, Preston has failed to score in their last four matches. In their last five matches, the Lilywhites have consistently conceded first.

Despite suffering three consecutive defeats, West Bromwich Albion has secured eight victories in their last 11 home matches, which, in my opinion, are commendable results.

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston Prediction

This match features two teams with entirely different goals and tasks. West Bromwich Albion must secure victory to maintain their playoff berth, while it appears Preston has prematurely entered holiday mode. In my view, owing to the home advantage and greater motivation, the Baggies will emerge victorious in this contest. My wager is on the hosts to win with odds of 1.48.