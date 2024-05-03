Arteta, look out! Turkish coach says he wants to take charge of Arsenal
Despite the fact that the future of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is cloudless, there are brave men who are ready to challenge the Spanish specialist and remove him from the position of the gunners.
Thus, about his firm intentions to lead the London team announced the head coach of Turkish Rizespor Ilhan Palut, who led the team to the top of the local Super League for the first time in almost 20 years:
"Of course I want to be the coach of a European giant. This job becomes more difficult as the level increases. It gets tougher when the pressure increases. I'm ready for whatever the toughest job is.
There is a team (that I would like to manage in the future). I like her a lot. I follow their development, I see young players coming up to the elite level and playing with their heads up in the toughest league. There is only one team in this regard - Arsenal," Palut told A Spor.