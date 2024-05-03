RU RU
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Photo: https://sport.tvp.pl/ Author unknown
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
WTA Madrid 2024 04 may 2024, 12:30 Iga Swiatek - Aryna Sabalenka
Madrid , Caja Mágica
Aryna Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka
The pair of finalists at the tournament in Madrid did not become sensational, because the first and second racket of the world will play each other, we are talking about the confrontation between Iga Swiatek - Aryna Sabalenka. Exclusive prediction for this event is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish athlete plays steadily, showing a high level of play, this year she won two tournaments. Swiatek started her dirt season in Stuttgart, but stopped in the semifinals, losing to Rybakina. The athlete does not feel much resistance in Madrid, lost for all time only one set to Brazilian Maia Haddad, after which she won 6:0, 6:2. Other victims of the world number one were: Wang, Kirstya, Sorribes-Tormo, Keys, the opponents are not the weakest, but lost without a chance.

Swiatek plays well in finals, so the chances of taking the title in Madrid look high, even despite the level of the opponent.

Aryna Sabalenka

After winning the major in Australia, the Belarusian had a slump in results and problems in her personal life. Now Sobolenko is gradually regaining her form, and getting to the final is an extra confirmation of that. The road to the final was difficult, especially hard in the semifinal against Rybakina, where she managed to come back from 1:6, 2:4, in the end everything was decided on a tie-break in the third set.

At this tournament, Sabalenka won only one match in two games, although the opponents, except for the last one, were average. Recall, the athlete occupies the second line in the world ranking.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • The rivals have a considerable history of face-to-face confrontations, so far leads Sabalenka with a score of 6:3.
  • The rivals have crossed paths four times on dirt, with the Polish player leading 3-1.
  • Sabalenka has beaten her opponent only once on dirt, but it was in the final of the tournament in Madrid last year.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka Prediction

The poster speaks for itself, meet one of the strongest tennis players of the modern era. Swiatek is considered the favorite, with which we agree, the Polish athlete looks more stable. Everyone expects a fight, but it may not happen, let's bet on the success of the first racket of the world with a -4 game handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-4)
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
