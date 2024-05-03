Leicester vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips - May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win Leicester Odds: 1.68 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the final match of the current Championship season, Leicester City will grace their home turf against Blackburn. The game is set for Saturday, May 4th, commencing at 13:30 Central European Time. Analysts at Dailysports have curated a forecast for this encounter.

Leicester

The Foxes have already secured their promotion to the Premier League, furthermore, they have clinched the Championship title. With one round to spare, Leicester boasts 97 points, leading Ipswich by four points, who occupy the second position. Overall, throughout the season, the Foxes have secured 31 victories, drawn four times, and suffered ten defeats. They enjoyed an incredible first half of the season, but their results dipped slightly in the spring. At one point, Leicester slipped to the third position, but rallied in the final stretch to clinch the title. In their last five matches, they secured victory thrice and suffered two defeats.

Blackburn

The Rovers have yet to settle all matters in the ongoing season. Currently, Blackburn sits in 19th place, with 50 points from 45 matches. Presently, they hold a three-point cushion from the relegation zone, making this match pivotal for the Rovers. Undoubtedly, much depends on their opponents, but accruing points is paramount for Blackburn. Speaking of their form, in the previous five matches, the Rovers displayed inconsistent results: one victory, two draws, and two defeats.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the initial encounter, Leicester routed Blackburn Rovers with a scoreline of 4-1.

Leicester is currently enjoying a three-match winning streak. Additionally, none of their last eight matches have ended in a draw.

Leicester has now scored in 14 consecutive home matches.

Leicester vs Blackburn Prediction

The game holds absolutely no significance for the Foxes, as they have already concluded all matters for this Championship season, unlike Blackburn. Nevertheless, I am convinced that Leicester will aim to conclude the season on a high note. Furthermore, with no pressure on them, they are likely to secure victory. My wager is on Leicester's triumph with odds of 1.68.