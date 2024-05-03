NBA club wins a playoff series for the first time in 30 years

During the night, the Indiana Pacers convincingly defeated Milwaukee 120-98 in the sixth game of the first-round playoff series. As a result, Indiana won the series with a score of 4-2.

This victory marks the Pacers' first playoff series win in an impressive 30 years. Their last such victory was in May 1994 when they defeated Orlando 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Indiana Pacers will face New York, who also won their series against Philadelphia with the same scoreline.

Finishing in sixth place in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, Indiana is gearing up for their first game against New York on Tuesday, May 7th.