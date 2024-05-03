The Football Writers' Association has chosen the best footballer of the season

The Football Writers' Association of England (FWA) has announced the winner of the Player of the Season award.

42% of votes from leading football journalists went to Manchester City's star, Phil Foden, making this his first win in his career.

Second place went to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, with third place taken by Manchester City's midfielder, Rodri. The top 6 also included Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, and Martin Ødegaard.

Foden becomes the third Manchester City player in the last four years to receive this award. Last year, Erling Haaland was chosen as the best player by journalists, and in 2021, it was Ruben Dias.

In 48 matches across all competitions this season, Foden has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists.

Additionally, the FWA named the Women's Player of the Year, which was awarded to Manchester City's forward, Banny Shaw.