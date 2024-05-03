Conflict with Klopp could push Salah to leave Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah had an altercation with his manager Jürgen Klopp in a recent match against West Ham, and the turmoil could affect the Egyptian's future at Anfield.

As reported by HITC, these events have made Salah realise that his future outside of Liverpool could be much better, even though the arrival of a new coach in the summer will give him the opportunity to build a relationship with the club from scratch.

Dutch specialist Arne Slot is expected to become the head coach of the Merseyside side in the coming season.

It is worth recalling that interest in Salah is shown by Saudi clubs, which in the winter were ready to give 230 million euros for the striker, which could set a transfer record. But, due to the fact that the Egyptian's contract with Liverpool expires in 2025, then now such an amount "scousers" are unlikely to be able to proceed.