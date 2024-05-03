Barcelona have unexpectedly decided to sell one of their key players
Football news Today, 07:46
Barcelona is desperately seeking ways to address its financial challenges and gain more opportunities in the transfer market this summer.
According to Marca, Barcelona is willing to take extreme measures and sell one of its most valuable players, central midfielder Pedri.
Two top English clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal, have shown keen interest in Pedri. Barcelona believes they can earn over 100 million euros from Pedri's sale, significantly improving the club's financial situation.
Recently, Pedri has been suffering from injuries frequently. Since the start of last season, this midfielder has missed 238 days due to injuries.
In the current season, Pedri has played 29 matches across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists.
