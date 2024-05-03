Ancelotti answers which goalkeeper will play in the Champions League final if Real Madrid go there

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will play in goal for tomorrow's match in the 34th round of La Liga against Cadiz, marking his first appearance of the season. However, in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, Andriy Lunin will once again be in goal.

Ancelotti also responded to the question of which goalkeeper would play in the Champions League final if Real Madrid were to advance.

"Courtois back to the XI? I know what you want to know (laughs). You want to know if he can play the UCL final. We don't think about what can happen next month. We are focused on Wednesday".

To recall, the first leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Munich ended in a 2-2 draw.

The UEFA Champions League final for the 2023/24 season will take place at Wembley on June 1st.