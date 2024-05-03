RU RU
Ancelotti will use all three goalkeepers in the next two matches

Ancelotti will use all three goalkeepers in the next two matches

Football news Today, 03:00
Kenley Ward
Ancelotti will use all three goalkeepers in the next two matches Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Towards the end of the current season, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to surprise everyone with a rotation in the goalkeeper position.

As reported by Marca, in the next two matches, the Italian coach will involve all three of his goalkeepers. Tomorrow, in the game against Cadiz, Thibaut Courtois will play for the first time in 9 months, having missed almost the entire season due to a cruciate ligament tear and meniscus injury. However, the Belgian will only play for 1 half, with Kepa Arrizabalaga stepping in for the second half.

Regarding the second leg match of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, the goalkeeper who has been the mainstay throughout the playoffs, Andriy Lunin, will play.

It is worth recalling that the first leg match in Munich ended in a 2-2 draw.

If Real Madrid defeats Cadiz and Barcelona drops points against Girona, Carlo Ancelotti's team will clinch the Spanish championship ahead of schedule.

