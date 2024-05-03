Atletico and Napoli transfer target reacted to interest from top clubs
Top clubs in the summer transfer window intend to actively work on strengthening the midfield, and a candidate for signing in this line they found in the Spanish Real Sociedad. True, the hero of the news himself this interest is not very satisfying.
Earlier we reported about the interest of Atletico and Napoli in the player of the team from San Sebastián Robin Le Normand, but the 27-year-old midfielder himself does not focus on these rumours, and intends to achieve the highest goals just with Real Sociedad:
"You rarely see me talking about rumours, I don't really like it, it makes you lose focus on what is really important, which is to finish this year in the best possible way, which is to reach Europe for the fifth consecutive time with Real Sociedad," Le Normand told Marca.